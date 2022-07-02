Liz Cheney calls for Republicans to Choose Among Jan 6 Testimony Allegations

Some Republicans might be turning their back on Trump. After a speech in which Liz Cheney called for the Republican party’s choice, a standing ovation was given to her. “The Republican party cannot be both loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,”She stated. Trump was referred to by The Washington Examiner newspaper “Unfit to be anywhere near power ever again.”Senator Lindsey Graham, however, says that Trump should not be considered a candidate for the 2024 elections.