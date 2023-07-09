Living in these 12 States will reduce your life expectancy by three years

In the report it was stated that smokers who live in Tobacco Nation had even poorer health and behavioral outcomes compared to those living in other states. In the 12 state group, 26 percent of smokers are heavy drinkers. This compares to 17% in all other states. Tobacco Nation’s smokers also report less physical activity and more poor days. The Tobacco Nation smokers also suffer from poorer mental health and more chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetics.

Although it spends more on healthcare than the rest of world combined, the United States still has the highest number of preventable death per capita. Report 2023 Commonwealth Fund. Regular screenings, healthy eating and regular exercise can help prevent these deaths. According to the CDC, smoking is responsible for 1 in 5 deaths.