Liverpool ‘in the footsteps’ of Erling Haaland with release clause set to come into effect

Liverpool are reportedly ‘in the footsteps’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next summer, according to reports in Spain.

According to Spanish reports, the 21-year-old striker will be staying at Dortmund for the remainder and leaving the club next season. He currently has a £68million release clause in his contract which reports claim became active on September 1 – the day after the 2021 summer transfer window closed.

Since joining Dortmund in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland has scored 68 goals across just 67 games.

The Norwegian star has had a great start to the current campaign. He has scored seven goals in five games.

And according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have been named as competition for Barcelona in pursuit of the Norwegian star.







Haaland would provide a breathe of fresh air for Liverpool, and would offer them an alternative approach to any attacking option they currently have.

It is unclear where the Catalan giants would find the money to sign Haaland, considering their financial difficulties.

Real Madrid and Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG are two other clubs named in the report as potential suitors for the 21-year-old, but they certainly won’t be the only ones.













One factor that could prove to be a problem for Liverpoool though, is the fees reportedly demanded by Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola.

German outlet BILD have recently reported that Raiola will demand wages in the region of £825,000-per-week for the forward, which would, of course, make him the highest-paid player in the history of the game.

And it doesn’t end there, as Raiola himself will reportedly request no less than £34.3million in agent fees for his part in the deal.

Hans-Joachim Watzke is the Dortmund chief executive officer. He has now apparently accepted the loss of Haaland next year.

“Of course it will be difficult,” Watzke told German outlet Welt am Sonntag. “I am not saying, however, that it is completely out of the question. We’ll do everything we can to keep our top players loyal to us in the future.

“We have to have the self-confidence to say we’ll find a new top striker again.”

Whether Liverpool will be able to beat a whole host of European names vying for Haaland’s signature remains to be seen, but it appears the Reds will be in the mix next summer.