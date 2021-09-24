Liverpool hero wants Man Utd star Paul Pogba to stay put amid Madrid interest

Liverpool hero Steve McManaman has backed Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United amid continued interest from abroad.

Pogba 28, is in talks to leave Old Trafford.

The Frenchman is left with less than 12 months on his current contract and could sign a precontract agreement in January with a foreign club.

McManaman has mentioned Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid as potential destinations for the midfielder.

Speaking to HorseRacing.net, the Anfield hero and BT Sport pundit said: "It goes without saying, if Paul Pogba was available on a free contract, a lot of teams would be very interested in him.









“But what’s best for him? He’s playing at Manchester United, he’s well loved. I don’t know whether he’d go to Real Madrid.

“I think the Premier League will still be better than the Spanish league next year, even if Real Madrid go and sign Mbappe, the quality of the Premier League will still be stronger.”

Pogba has no shortage of options if he does choose to leave United, and his contract situation makes a move more and more likely, something acknowledged by McManaman.

“I don’t know the lad well enough and whether he’s happy here, but getting into October and not having signed a new deal – that’s ominous for Manchester United,” he added.

“Both player and agent will probably be better paid if he left, and knowing Pogba’s agent, the way he is, and that the player will be able to leave for free at the end of the season, that would suit him.”

McManaman hopes Pogba, despite uncertainty about his contract, will choose to stick with the Premier League's star player status, rather than change.









He continued: “Personally I’d like him to stay in the Premier League and play for Manchester United because he’s a star player with a big name and reputation, and everything that comes with that makes the Premier League more watched and more exciting, whether you like him or loathe him.

“His brand – along with Cristiano’s – makes the Premier League better.”