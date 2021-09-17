Liverpool fans rage over three players’ FIFA 22 ratings with squad figures confirmed

Liverpool fans have issued some fiery online responses following the announcement of some of their FIFA 22 player ratings.

The game’s developer EA Sports have slowly been revealing player ratings in the run-up to the game’s release on October 1.

And via the Reds’ Twitter account, the player ratings for Liverpool was published.

Yet some fans in the replies on social media aren’t best pleased with ratings of three of their star players, namely Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Salah, who was 90-rated in the previous installment, received an 89 rating for this year’s edition.

Jota’s 80 rating was increased to 82, but some felt that was not enough.

Most controversially, wingback Tsimikas’ rating has dropped from 76 down to 74.









One said in response to the ratings: “Disgraceful from EA IMO, Salah shouldn’t be downgraded.”

Another wrote: “Jota should be an 84 and Salah and Henderson downgrades are inexplicable.”

A fellow online responder said: “Jota should be 84/85.”

A third commented: “Salah scored more goals than Neymar. But he gets downgraded.”

But alas, attention was fervently turned towards Tsimikas, whose rating has soured some fans’ relationship with the game.

One said: “Tsimikas is the same rating as Adrian? You know FIFA’s a joke.”

While another said: “72 reflexes? Is Tsimikas a goalie now?”

Do you think the player ratings Liverpool received for FIFA 22 are fair?







Liverpool still boast a fabulous side on the game, with Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane rated 89.

Joe Gomez will be a key player in the Football Ulitmate Team feature, despite his 82-rated rating.

Gomez’s pace is still rapid this edition, rated at 81, while his physicality is 78.

The ratings of the players is likely reflected by Liverpool’s third-place finish last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had a plethora of injuries to contend with during the campaign but still managed to push on to secure an impressive third-place spot in the table, following on from their league victory the season before.