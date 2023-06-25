Liverpool fans praise a ‘perfect’ deal for Fabio Cavalho, as the shock loan move is nearing.

According to reports, Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool is set to join RB Leipzig as a loanee.

The attacking midfielder had a tough first season at Anfield after joining from Fulham for £7.7million.

1 Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho is set to sign RB Leipzig on loan Credit: EPA

Carvalho played only eight matches for Liverpool in the last season, but helped them earn promotion to the Championship.

A loan period is being offered to the 20-year-old in order for him to play more regularly for first-team.

Reports An agreement between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig could be close to completion.

In the weeks leading up to the transfer, a medical will be conducted.

Liverpool is supposedly not planning to allow Carvalho to leave the club permanently. No option will be offered to purchase him.

RB Leipzig has a good reputation of nurturing young players. Fans believe that this move would suit the Portugal Under-21 player.

The other said: “Such an ideal deal.” can’t wait to see him develop over there.”

A second person reacted, “Good for him. He showed his potential when he actually played.”

A third added: “Would’ve been a huge mistake selling him and you’ll all see why after his loan.”

Christopher Nkunku’s Chelsea signing and the Carvalho deal could lead to other attacking players from the Bundesliga joining Newcastle.

