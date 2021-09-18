Liverpool fans drooling at Raphinha’s goal from dream cross after Leeds transfer link

Liverpool fans are calling for Jurgen Klopp to open up the chequebook and sign Raphinha following his wonder goal against Newcastle.

Merseyside was reported to have been leading the race for the 24-year old Brazilian, while Manchester United and Manchester City were also in the mix.

Raphinha later admitted that he was eager to play at Elland Road.

Raphinha took the ball on Friday against Newcastle from the right-wing and swung the ball into the far corner.

Liverpool fans are in awe of this winger.



Leeds United's Brazilian midfielder Raphinha Dias Belloli (C) celebrates with Leeds United's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Rodrigo (L) and Leeds United's English striker Patrick Bamford (R) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2021.
Liverpool fans were drooling over the Brazilian

“If I could make one signing for Liverpool tomorrow it’d be Raphinha,” one fan tweeted.

“Seeing the way Klopp used Elliott makes we think we would’ve tried to sign Raphinha if we had the funds in the summer, could be ideal in that role for us.

“He works his socks off, versatile & would offer goals & assists. One for the future possibly,” another fan added.

“Raphinha is such a cold baller, it’s only a matter of time before he ends up at Liverpool or Chelsea or something”, a third noted.

A fourth tweeted: “I genuinely need Raphinha at Liverpool.”

Liverpool should try to sign Raphinha. Let us know in the comments section



Karl Darlow of Newcastle United dives but fails to save as Raphinha of Leeds United scores their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Raphinha found the net with a curling cross early on in the clash

Leeds signed Raphinha for £17million in 2020, but they could cash in on a massive profit with Leeds in the position to demand upwards of £50million for his services.

His first strike against the Magpies was his first for the campaign and the first time Marcelo Bielsa’s team have led this season.

