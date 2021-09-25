Liverpool ‘fail with £20m offer for West Ham star’ after he impressed Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have seen a first bid for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen rejected with Jurgen Klopp keen to land the winger.

The 24-year-old joined the Hammers last year from Hull City in a deal worth £22million after starring in the Championship with the Tigers.

He has since made 56 league appearances for David Moyes’ side, scoring nine times and assisting 10, becoming a regular feature for the east London outfit.

Moyes guided West Ham to sixth position in the Premier League last season, and secured Europa League football in 2021-22.









Bowen’s pace and energy has made him one of the Premier League’s most watchable attackers and he possesses a prominent threat in the West Ham attack alongside Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma.

Bowen was able to play as a forward against Manchester United, despite Antonio being suspended. He also played in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at London Stadium on Sunday and the 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup.

Klopp was convinced by Bowen’s impressive performances in the last week that he would make a good addition to their team and has reportedly made an opening offer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside outfit saw a £20m bid for Bowen rejected this summer, with West Ham likely to expect a much bigger return on the £22m they paid for Bowen.

The report claims that Liverpool are preparing a follow-up bid for the forward in January and are likely to increase their offer.

Klopp may have to look into the transfer market as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, two of his front three players, could be absent at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt and Senegal.

Reds will need to rely upon their remaining forwards Roberto Firmino (Diogo Jota), Takumi Minemino (Divock Origi) and Takumi Origi (Divock Origi) to play in their absence.

Bowen’s decision to move for the Reds is not surprising, considering Minamino or Origi’s futures.

Harvey Elliott (18-year-old teenage prospect) looked like he could step in for them.

However, the 18-year-old suffered a dislocated leg against Leeds United earlier this year and will be out for several more months.













Moyes praised Bowen after his recent run, despite him not scoring in this season’s Premier League.

“I always thought Jarrod Bowen was capable of playing in the number nine [position] and, given a chance to play the role, I thought he’d be good at it,” the Scot said.

“He plays other positions for us as well, but he’s such a really good boy to work with.

“He deserves all the plaudits he gets because the other night he really showed that he’s versatile: that he can play as a forward or he can play as a wide player as well.”