Live Lizards Sailed to Wrong New York Address

Police in Port Chester, New York, are asking for the public’s help after a box of lizards were mailed to the wrong New York address last month.

According to the report, the lizards were found at the wrong address on August 27. New York PostImagine their surprise and shock when they saw the contents.

The recipient notified police who posted the incident on Facebook.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,”Port Chester police wrote. “If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department.”

The post came with a photo of the lizards.

The lizards are being held at an animal sanctuary until someone takes them home, according to police.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Port Chester Police Department for any updates, but has yet to hear back.