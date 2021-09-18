Live from DC rally supporting Capitol rioters

Live from DC rally supporting Capitol rioters
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesViral

A vast security operation is being readied today to confront an undetermined number of demonstrators expected to return to the Capitol, this time to voice support for rioters swept up in the far-reaching federal investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the seat of government.

Eight months after the Capitol building was breached by waves of violent supporters of former President Donald Trump, the grounds are once again sheathed in iron fencing, as a possible new test awaits an army of law enforcement officers who were badly overwhelmed in January.

United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who assumed command following a security failure that claimed his predecessor’s job, Friday declared the agency ready for the task despite battered officer ranks with some still recovering from riot-related injuries.

Latest News

Previous articleRussian ‘Popeye’ warned he faces DEATH unless has lumps of hardened jelly removed from his bulging fake biceps
Next articleCristiano Ronaldo’s touchline antics “would not happen” under Sir Alex Ferguson

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder