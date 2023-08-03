Little People’s Tori Roloff reveals her stomach while trying on tight jeans in the dressing room, amid pregnancy rumors

TORI Roloff showed her fans her stomach wearing skin-tight denim amid speculations she might be expecting her 4th child.

Recent posts by the Little People Big World actor have sparked speculation that she is expecting another baby.

Tori bared her stomach in skin-tight jeans

Fans are convinced that she could be expecting her fourth child with husband Zach.

Already, the couple has three children.

Tori, 31 has revealed her real stomach in a skintight pair of jeans.

The reality TV star posted a picture of a dressing room in a clothes store on her social media page.

On the photo, the TV celebrity was seen wearing tight-fitting jeans still with their tags.

As she asked her fans what they thought of the style, she angled the lens to show only the bottom and the bare foot.

What do you think? She admitted that she always felt they looked a bit shlumpy when worn on her.

Tori’s posting came amid speculations that her and husband Zach, 32, could be expecting a second child.

Three children are already shared by the two parents. Jackson is five years old, Lilah is three and Josiah one..

CRAVINGS?

The TLC star indulged in some sweets earlier this week after a recent bombshell regarding her family’s fate.

Tori took to her Instagram Story to show off her latest guilty pleasure.

The mother of three shared a photo showing a box of Trader Joe’s mini cheesecake ice cream cones.

She alluded that she was about to dig into the indulgent treat by simply writing over the photo: “Yes.”

The Little People, Big World star is no stranger to keeping her social media followers in the loop – whether about a summer snack or important family updates.

COMING CLEAN

Earlier this month, she informed fans of a decision regarding kids after many fans speculated she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Tori clarified she and her husband, Zach Roloff, would not be having any more kids.

The LPBW stars most recently welcomed their third little one, Josiah, on April 30, 2022.

In March, the TLC star sparked baby speculation when she joked that she’d like to have “10 more children” if they all turned out like her baby son.

A young mother took to Instagram to share her story.Share a PhotoJosiah was photographed lying on a blanket which marked his age and standing next to an 11-month wooden sign in another photo.

In the caption of the shot, Tori admitted: “There’s not much that upsets this kid, and honestly if I could guarantee if I had more kids that they’d turn out like him – I’d probably have 10!”

She then clarified that she was joking, adding: “No I’m kidding. We’re done. It’s over. You are the best!

DROPPING HINTS

A month earlier, she made a similar statement about having babies when she admitted that she misses being pregnant.

Tori uploaded a throwback picture of herself during her pregnancy on Instagram Story. “It’s amazing to hate and love the same thing at the exact same time,” she wrote.

Then I miss it.

Many fans speculated Tori was pregnant, but the TLC actress took to Instagram to dispel any rumors.

You can also find out more about the following:a new photo, Tori posed in black shorts and a tight white T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse logo on it to promote a special Disney World giveaway.

As one commenter asked: “Is Tori again pregnant?”

The mom quickly responded to the troll and replied: “No. She’s not.”

RUMOURS SHUTTING DOWN

She also took to her Instagram Story to hold a Q&A session, where she clarified that Josiah would be her last child.

The TV personality was asked a series of questions, including one regarding the future of her family of five.

One fan asked: “Do you feel that your family, Zach and yourself, is complete?”

Tori said: “100%, yes. I feel we’re finished. With three kids, there are times when I can feel overwhelmed.

It’s funny how they say that you can tell when you are done. I knew it. When they gave me Josiah, I thought ‘done. We’re good.'”

Tori admits that she misses being pregnant