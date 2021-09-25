Little People’s pregnant star Audrey Roloff’s husband Jeremy teases what gender their third child will be

LITTLE People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff teased the gender of his and wife Audrey’s third child while sharing a new maternity photo featuring the mom.

Audrey is just a little over a month away from giving birth after announcing earlier this year that she’s pregnant with her third kid.

Jeremy Roloff shared a sweet photo of his pregnant wife, Audrey Roloff, posing in a garden

The Little People, Big World couple already share two kids

Along with a sweet letter to his wife of seven years and the mother of his children, Jeremy shared a beautiful shot of Audrey in a field of flowers while wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress.

She caressed her growing baby bump as she looked off to the side, out into nature.

Jeremy wrote: “Catching the last glow of evening light. Getting excited to meet the new family member!”

Teasing the baby’s gender, he added: “It’s been interesting not knowing whether the baby is a boy or girl this time around.

“Will I have another son, or another daughter? The suspense! P.s. Audrey you’re smokin🔥”

Audrey commented a bunch of flower emojis on the post, while LPBW fans had more specific thoughts to get across the page.

Despite the parents – who already share daughter Ember Jean, four, and son Bode James, one – not yet knowing the sex of their third child together, fans think they have a pretty good idea.

Overwhelmingly, Jeremy’s followers guessed in the comments that he and Audrey are having another baby boy.

One confident fan wrote: “Boy by the way she’s carrying 💙”

Another said from experience: “I carried the same way both times, both boys.”

A third commented, “Looks like a boy this time💙,” to which Jeremy replied that he’s “thinkin so too.”

A few outliers did suggest the reality star couple might be having a baby girl, instead.

“Girl 💗 That’s my guess,” one wrote, adding, “Beautiful photos.”

Another simply stated: “I say it’s a girl”

Earlier this week, Audrey revealed her bare baby bump and asked straight-out for fans to give their predictions of the baby’s gender.

The former reality star shared on her Instagram Stories her growing belly in a clip showing a front and side view of her baby bump at 33 weeks.

The star dressed comfortably sporting gray sweats and a white tank that she lifted up for the video.

She asked fans their thoughts on the baby’s gender in a poll writing: “Are we feeling girl or boy vibes?”

Recently, Audrey, who is due in November, took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a Q&A session with Little People, Big World viewers.

One of her followers asked: “Are you stopping at three kids?”

Alongside a photo of Jeremy and her kids, Audrey responded: “That’s currently NOT the plan.”

Jeremy and Audrey are already parents to daughter Ember Jean, four, and son Bode James, one

Audrey is expected to give birth to their third child in November

