Little People’s Audrey Roloff defies ice in $1.5m backyard for kids’ playtime

Ignoring the Haters: Audrey Roloff Shares Snap of Kids Playing in ICE Amid Backlash

Audrey Roloff from “Little People, Big World” came under fire in the comments of her recent Instagram post showing her children playing on a hill covered in ice. The reality star has been criticized for potentially endangering her kids, but it seems nothing can get her down.

Among all the chaos and criticism, it seems Audrey is unbothered as she shares photos of her life with children

It has become a common occurrence for former reality TV star Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy to face scrutiny for their parenting choices. Most recently, Audrey shared a photo of her children playing on an ice-covered hill in their backyard and the comments section quickly filled with concerns and criticisms.

Having faced criticism in the past, the reality star seems unfazed and continues to post photos of her children, regardless of the negative feedback.

