Little People star Amy Roloff’s daughter Molly makes rare appearance in photos with mom and brother Jacob

LITTLE People, Big World star Amy Roloff’s daughter Molly made a rare appearance in photos with her mother and brother Jacob.

Although many Roloffs are on TLC, the 28 year-old Molly has been known to avoid the spotlight.

Despite keeping a low profile, Molly seems to remain close to her family members.

Amy, 57, took to Instagram to share a selfie with her only daughter on Friday.

Molly smiled softly in the sweet picture while her mother grinded.

Molly and Little People Big World star Molly both celebrate their birthdays on September 17.

Amy wished her daughter a happy birthday in the caption of the post, writing: “My best birthday present ever. Happy Birthday Molly Jo. I’m honored and so proud to be your mom and we share a birthday together. Woohoo 🤗🎉🎈🌸. Love you so much.”

The caption concluded with the hashtags #sharedbirthday, #motherdaughter, #happybirthdaytous, #happybirthdaytoyou, #birthdayblessings, #bestgiftever and #loveyousomuch.

Amy wasn’t the only person to send Molly love on her birthday, as Jacob’s wife Isabel Roloff posted a family photo to honor both the mother and daughter’s birthdays.

The snap shows Isabel, 25, and Jacob (24), sitting on a bench alongside Amy at her wedding. Molly smiled behind them.

Isabel wrote: “Happy birthday to these two very special ladies in our lives 💗 Love you both so much!”

Amy thanked her daughter-in-law for the kind message in the comments section, writing: “Aww… thank you Isabel and Jacob. Love you two lots ❤️”

In addition to Molly and Jacob, Amy shares twin sons Jeremy and Zach, 31, when ex-husband Matt Roloff, 59.

They were married between 1987 and 2016.

Amy, 55, has fallen in love with Chris Marek since their nasty divorce.

DREAM WEDDING

The newlyweds tied the knot last month at the former home Amy lived on for decades with her family, Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Little People, Big World star stunned in the intimate ceremony, which was attended by 100 of their close friends and family.

Central Recorder was told exclusively by a source that Amy, beaming from the moment she got engaged, was carried down the aisle by Gordon Knight, her father.

“The wedding officiant handed her four or five pages for the vows that she read to Chris.”

“She stood on a step stool and wore a traditional white strapped wedding dress with a veil,” The informant stated.

HAPPY COUPLE

The insider continued: “Chris also wiped a tear from his right eye while the preacher spoke and ahead of reading one page with his own vows.

“The happy couple kissed after reading their vows and then again after exchanging rings.”

The couple then waved to the crowds as Amy “triumphantly raised her hand as the guests erupted in claps and cheers,” the source said.

While all of Amy’s kids and grandchildren attended the wedding, Matt and his fiancé Caryn Chandler were not present for the couple’s big day.

