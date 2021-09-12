Little People Big World Zach Roloff Kid Jackson Roloff finally meets his match, Brave Daddy Zach Steals the Show 

Jackson Roloff is known as the daredevil in his family. Tori Roloff went to Instagram was noted a while ago that Zach and she have no idea where Jackson gets his brave spark. However, Zach proved to be just as brave as Jackson in recent scary activity. Jackson actually met his match through the scary activity.

Jackson was brave enough to take on such a terrifying task. And how did Zach, brave daddy Zach steal the show? Keep reading, we’ll explain.

The LPBW Family enjoys indoor flying/skydiving

Tori Roloff shared the news with Jackson via her Instagram Stories. They were going to an indoor flying/skydiving facility. The tube was equipped with a special suit that allowed them to jump inside. The tube produced an intense gust, which lifted the person off the ground and allowed them to fly.

Tori Roloff took photos and videos of the time they spent at the facility. However, Jackson and Zach looked like they were just getting in the tub to fly.

Jackson told his father and mother that he wanted to be Spiderman while inside the tube. Tori dressed brave Jackson in red shoes to channel his Spiderman side.

Jackson Roloff was too scared to go on the tube and met his match.

Tori Roloff said that Jackson, their son, was extremely confident and willing to enter the tube up until the very last moment. Unfortunately, the brave little daredevil met his match and decided he didn’t want to fly.

Tori and Zach spent a lot of time trying to convince Jackson to try the tube. But, Jackson, a brave little boy, refused to get in the tube. He was content to observe his daddy flying in the tube, but he preferred to stay on the sidelines.

Zach Roloff is the brave daddy and steals all the show

Zach Roloff bravely entered the tube and gave his son something for him to see from the bench. Tori Roloff shared the videos as well as clips of Zach Roloff flying in the tube. Zach was beaming with joy as he flew.

Zach and Tori were bummed that their son didn’t give it a shot. They were proud of their son for taking an interest and putting on his clothes.

Jackson Roloff discovered something that he was afraid of, and it surprised you. Are you impressed that Zach was the able to fly? We’d love to hear your comments. Keep checking back for more information about the Roloff family.