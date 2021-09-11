Little People Big World LPBW Caryn Chandler’s Son Connor Pleads Guilty Here’s What Happened?

The Little People, Big World family is going through some legal trouble with Caryn Chandler‘s son Connor. Caryn is now dating Matt Roloff.

Connor was detained on January 11, 2020. He was also charged with harassing his mom. He was also charged with several additional charges in May. “attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon” And “did unlawfully and intentionally damage property, the property of Caryn Chandler.”

He pleaded guilty to not guilty when the charges were brought. During August’s trial, he pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief and misdemeanor. The Sun Reports. Other charges against him were dropped.

According to court papers “On or about 1/11/2020, did unlawfully and intentionally damage property, the property of Caryn Chandler, the said defendant having no right to do so nor reasonable grounds to believe that the said defendant had such right.”

Connor was able not to go to jail, but he was placed on 18-months of bench probation. He was required to complete 48 hours of community work and pay $200 in fees. “no offensive touching” With his mother.

Caryn Chandler, a grandma for her first time!

As we reported, Connor was married to Ashlee and they welcomed their first child. He was born shortly before Connor’s trial.

Caryn is the Roloff grandchildren’s name. “Cha Cha,” This is her first grandchild. She shared an update on Instagram after the baby’s arrival, writing, “I’m a Grandma! Sweet baby Liam Joseph Chandler arrived Sunday, August 22nd (2 weeks early). A bouncing 6lbs 12 oz of pure joy. My heart… is bursting! 💙”

Connor has been through a lot of legal problems.

Last August Connor was framed for “wild partying in the motel.”After a lengthy drug battle, he declared that he was clean as of 2018. He shared his struggles with drugs in a Facebook post.

He wrote:

“I went through 8 Impatient Rehabs, 8 outpatient treatment centers, 2 group homes, 17 times in jail, 3 warrants, 12 hospital visits for overdose, and 4 friends death from overdose before I finally got myself clean. Mom, I’m so sorry. I took you through hell and back with my past addiction. But just know, it’s over, and that that’s never going to change, I will continue to do good and stay sober for the rest of my life.”

Connor will hopefully be able, now that he’s a father to his children, to turn the corner and stay out of trouble.