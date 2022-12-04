Little Mix’s Perrie E. Edwards shows fans glimpses into her luxurious family holiday to Dubai

Perrie Edwards, LITTLE Mix’s star, gave her fans a peek at the family vacation she took in Dubai as she basked in the sun.

She took some time to spend quality time with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, her footballer husband, and their 15-month-old son Axel.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoy a family vacation in Dubai.

Instagram users were treated to snaps from their trip and a peek into some of the many activities that they enjoyed while vacationing at the highly-rated holiday spot.

Perrie can be seen in one photo letting her hair down on a nearby fairground. Perrie, dressed head-to-toe in an all-white ensemble, proudly displayed her impressive tan.

Perrie captioned this picture with the following: “Memories with my family.”

Perrie (who gave birth to their first child last August) was seen looking trim in her black bikini as she took a dip in the sea.

The pop singer became famous as a member of Little Mix in 2011, which formed during X Factor.

The band is reportedly to separate after Eternal Magic Touring’s closure.

The group had enjoyed a last-year tour and claimed that they would be taking a well-needed haitus. However, they insist they weren’t splitting.

One avid follower joked that she was teasing her fans by posting holiday snaps. “I am always looking forward to your posts.”

Another wrote: “Cutest family ever!”

Perrie Edwards looks stunning in a bikini black

Perrie Edwards spends her time in Dubai at the fairgrounds with Axel, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards