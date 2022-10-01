Little Couple star Dr Jen Arnold stirs concern when she asks for prayers during heartbreak of her family

LITTLE Couple star Jen Arnold has pleaded for the support of her fans “prayers” after she revealed her family’s latest heartbreak.

The TLC personality’s followers left their comments of support following the upsetting news.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 48-year-old Jen told her followers that her family’s dog, Rocky, is in the ICU.

She posted a photo showing her 11-year-old daughter Zoey cuddling her adorable Chihuahua. In the caption, she shared some very sad news.

“Please pray for the best Chihuahua and friend anyone could ever have,”She started.

“Rocky is in the ICU and we are praying that he spends a little bit more time with us.

“We know the world loves Rocky as much as we do.”

Jen’s devastated fans were quick to share their messages of support in the comments

“Oh, praying with you my friend,”One was written.

Another person chimed in: “Oh Rocky! Sending good thoughts!”

A third shared: “He’s such a sweetie!

“I hope they are able to make him comfortable and have him be around a little longer.”

FUR FAMILY

14-year-old Rocky is a much loved member of Jen and 47-year-old Bill Klein’s family, who also share a son, 12-year-old William.

Maggie, an 11-year old dog that Maggie and the Chihuahua are part of the family, is also included.

Inspired by the love of their fur babies, Jen and Bill run a pet boutique in Houston, Texas, named Rocky and Maggie’s.

BIG COMEBACK

TLC is currently waiting for fans to discover if the couple will ever be back on their show, The Little Couple. The couple has been absent from TLC since 2019.

Although many fans are hoping that the reality series will make a comeback, the clues hint that it’s not likely to happen anytime soon.

However, Jen and Bill will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer after they moved into a massive $2million Boston mansion earlier this year.

4 Bill Klein and Jen Klein have a pet boutique inspired by their lovedogs Credit: Dr Jen Arnold/Instagram