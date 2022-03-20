Lisa Bonet was spotted out with a ring on her left finger, two months after she split from Jason Momoa

Many people were surprised to hear that long-time partners Jason Momoa was partnering with Lisa Bonet in announcing this past January that they’d decided to divorce . Since then, reports have given alleged reasons for the couple’s decision to split, but it’s also been rumored that the couple could be looking to reconcile. Although neither star has confirmed that this is the case, speculations are still rife about a recent development. Bonet was spotted sporting a ring on the left finger two months after her separation confirmation.

Recently, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles’ Topanga Canyon neighborhood wearing the piece. The accessory looks a lot like a wedding ring. People couldn’t confirm whether that’s indeed the case. Her reps also did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

One of two possibilities could be implied by Lisa Bonet wearing a wedding band. One possibility is that she’s confirming the rumors and Jason Momoa may be trying another shot. However, there’s always the possibility that she’s holding onto a ring until the divorce is made final. While this is speculation, it is possible that neither of these scenarios is impossible.

They began dating in 2005, and they got married in October 2017. Since then, they’ve had two children, a daughter born in 2007 and a son born in 2008. Announcement of their marriage “parting ways in marriage,” they explained that like so many, they’d “felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.”They said they would part ways even though they intended to. “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

After the announcement, traders began to find clues that could have indicated the separation before the announcement. Many believed that Some people wear shirts without sleeves Aquaman 2 Photos Jason Momoa had posted before the news was made, which indicated their marital status. Some reports also claim that Momoa’s growing status in Hollywood The split was likely due to his long absence from home.

Reconciliation rumors That was shortly after the split news gained quite a bit traction. However, the split was announced on September 1, 2012. Jason Momoa talked about wanting “privacy” The separation at that time led to him seemingly putting an end to the ideas, which makes these new photos even more intriguing.

The latest Fast & FuriousStar has been busy in the midst of speculation both professionally and personally. In terms of the latter, he’s been supporting stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as she promotes her role as Catwoman in The Batman. Lenny Kravitz and he also hyped her She made her debut as an a Saturday Night Live host. All in all, he just can’t stop, won’t stop supporting her – even getting Channing Tatum involved During the process.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet seem to be treating each other with respect. While we wish them the best moving forward, it’ll also be interesting to see if Bonet’s piece of jewelry does turn out to be an indicator of her relationship status.