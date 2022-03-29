Lisa Bonet Supposedly Let Jason Momoa Move in Under One Condition, Latest Gossip Says

Are You Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet reconciling? One tabloid claims the beloved couple is once again under the same roof, but does it mean they’re calling off their divorce? Let’s take a look at the rumor.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet ‘Together Again’?

This week Star According to reports, Jason Momoa has moved in again with Lisa Bonet. Jason Momoa shared a statement on Instagram in January announcing his surprise split from Bonet. Now, sources claim that the Aquaman star is once again back in the main house with Bonet, the future is uncertain for the couple’s 16-year relationship.

“At this point, Lisa is insisting that she’s only letting Jason move back in for the children’s sake and not because they’re getting back together,”Insider’s explanation. “Jason is going along with it, but his true intention is to win her over. He says he’s not going to be with anyone but her, that Lisa’s the only woman for him, and he’s bending over backward trying to woo her.”

Lisa Bonet Gives Marriage ‘One More Shot’?

Here’s the thing: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are a pretty private couple. It’s easy to gossip about them because there isn’t very much to refute the rumors. That being said, we don’t think the couple is reconciling just yet. Momoa uploaded photos from on March 3. The BatmanPremiere where he and his children went with Zoe Kravitz, his step-daughter to support her.

Momoa wrote the caption. “Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.” So, according to Momoa’s most recent comments, the separation is still on. And contrary to the tabloid’s tale, it doesn’t look like Momoa is having any trouble accepting the split.

At the same premiere, Momoa seemingly explained why he showed up in Bonet’s stead to support Kravitz. “We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told Entertainment TonightOn the red carpet “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”Momoa & Bonet are clearly not in a position to harm each other.

Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet still separated?

But we’ll admit, despite Momoa’s sentiment, there are certain details that have fans wondering if reconciliation may still be a possibility. A source was identified towards the end of February. Hollywood Life has reported that Momoa was Bonet’s girlfriend were “very much back together.” There wasn’t any evidence to support the anonymous tipster’s story, but it was widely reported on nonetheless. Paparazzi also spotted the story last week. Bonet is still wearing her wedding band.

And around the same time, Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz posted a photo of him and Momoa on motorcycles captioned, “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” leading many fans to wonder what it meant for Momoa and Bonet’s split.

The good news is that Momoa, Bonet and their children are still trying to figure out the best arrangement for them and their families. While they aren’t displaying the behavior of a typical divorced couple, we also can’t say that they aren’t Still proceeding with the divorce. But it’s safe to say we shouldn’t trust any updates that don’t come directly from Momoa or Bonet themselves.

The Magazine on Celebrity Divorces

You can, of course. Star isn’t the end-all-be-all on celebrity divorces. The outlet reported that Kristen Bell was close to divorcing Dax Shepard in 2020. Then the magazine claimed Jessica Simpson’s billion-dollar marriage was at risk. The magazine also claimed Jessica Alba was heading for a billion-dollar divorce. Given its constant false predictions about celebrity divorces, it’s safe to say Star isn’t the expert that it pretends to be.

