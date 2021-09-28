Lionel Messi’s “surprising” dressing room behaviour proves he’s not like Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been considered the two best footballers in the world for the past decade. They share many similarities. Most notably, their ability to score goals.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers to ever play the beautiful game, but they are different in a number of ways off the pitch

However, the two are quite different off the pitch. As Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Haimi recently admitted about Messi.

The Moroccan wing-back discussed Messi’s personality and the way he behaves behind the scenes, and admitted he was “surprised”.

“For Messi to leave Barca, like everyone else, I didn’t expect it,” Hakimi agreed. “And when I heard that he is coming here, It’s a dream come true for me!” said Hakimi.

“I played with many great players and the only one I missed was Messi! I am proud to evolve with such a good footballer. To progress, I will pay attention to how he trains, how he plays.

“It will help grow the team as well as each player. We all speak the same language and are slowly getting to know one another.” Hakimi added: “It is very easy to build a technical relationship.

“I give him the ball, I run and he will put it where it belongs! I was surprised by the way he behaved, he is simple, quiet.”

Dimitar Berbatov recently shed light on what his former Manchester United teammate Ronaldo was like behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Berbatov’s remarks suggest that Portugal international is very distinct from the quiet, humble and modest Messi behind the scenes. Berbatov told: “He was always sure of himself and his quality. I never saw him miss a training session, not ever to be honest.

“He was always training the right way and always stayed late after a training session to work on his free-kicks and his cutting into the box and shooting.

“Even after that, it was to the gym and then the swimming pool to take care of himself so he could get faster, stronger, well-balanced and we saw the results after that.”