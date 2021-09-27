Lindsie Chrisley Embraces Ex-Husband Will, Shares Bittersweet Update

Lindsie Chrisley was feeling emotional over the weekend as she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself embracing her ex-husband Will Campbell. Turns out, she had a bit of a bittersweet update she wanted to share with her followers. It was both bittersweet and emotional. It contained a collection of old photos from different times. A time when her family was a single unit. Now, things were messy and different.





Lindsie Chrisley reveals bittersweet update with fans

Lindsie Chrisley explained that her ex-husband Will Campbell took their son Jackson on a trip by himself recently. She admits it was a bittersweet moment because they went on the same trip as a family before. Her post contained photos of herself with her ex-husband and their son enjoying a trip together. One photo featured Lindsie and Will in a loving embrace. They were basking in the glow of the sunlight. Another photo featured Jackson on his father’s shoulders as he leaned over to kiss his mother. The family of three were walking along the beach in this photo.

In the caption, Lindsie Chrisley gets candid with her followers about how she’s feeling. She penned in her caption: “Family — like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions, but we will always remain as one.”

Spent the last several days hearing about Jackson’s adventures with Will. Bittersweet for me. Their first trip was to the same place as our last trip together (forever thankful for these captured memories.) Something I have learned over the last few months is that life is too ironic to fully understand. It takes sadness to know what happiness is. Noise to appreciate silence & absence to value presence.”

She concluded her Instagram post with some sweet words thanking her followers for their love and support during this difficult time.

Lindsie Chrisley added: “No matter where you are in life, take it season by season & laugh at your messes & mishaps. Be okay with where you are, & when you feel the tilt is heavy on one side, lean towards grace & this will help you through.”





Her followers appreciated how strong she was

In the comments, her followers reminded her; she is a strong and beautiful mother. Some admitted they hoped Will and Lindsie were able to get back to each other in the future. Here’s some of what fans had to say in the comments.

“You are doing your best and it shows! Jackson will look back and be forever thankful for the way you and Will are navigating this season.”

“Hopefully you get back together …..or find partners that can blend into the family you’ve created.”

“Awww this breaks my heart. I had been pulling for them to make it. She is such a beautiful person. She will find peace and love in time. For now, may God heal all of your hearts.”

Several comments admit that they were pulling for this relationship to work out. Most, however, admit they are just happy to see the couple doing what is best for Jackson. Moreover, they hope Lindsie finds someone who makes her happy.