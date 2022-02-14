Lindsay Lohan Pokes Fun at Her Dramatic Past in 2022 Super Bowl Ad

Lindsay Lohan is back on our TV screens—and as expected, she’s running things.



In between the supply of hilarious and head-spinning commercials during the 2022 Super Bowl, the 35-year-old actress locked fans in everywhere for exactly 30 seconds when she appeared in an ad for Planet Fitness—which just so happened to poke a tiny bit of fun at her former self.



In case you missed it, a voiceover (along with a chorus of other gym-goers) opened the commercial by asking, “What’s gotten into Lindsay?” After remarking that “she’s never been sharp,” Lindsay is then seen hilariously beating Dennis Rodman at a game of Jeopardy!, getting a regular night of sleep (cue a bunch of paparazzi crying a stream of tears), and turning her “DUIs to DIYs.”



But, as William Shatner succinctly remarked at the end: “Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay—but what Lindsay has gotten into,” as she strolled right out of her workout haven, sporting a literal purple glow.