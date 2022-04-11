Lindell Thanks Cawthorn for Speaking on ‘Pornos Things’

Mike Lindell thanked Rep. Madison Cawthorn for speaking on “pornos things,” The Daily Beast reported.

“I said, thanks Madison, for three days you were the top of the news, so I could get stuff done,” Lindell said.

The MyPillow CEO made the comments at a Trump rally over the weekend.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell thanked GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn at a pro-Trump rally on Saturday for mentioning Republicans’ alleged “pornos,” The Daily Beast reported.

“I told Madison [Cawthorn]…I told him in back, remember a week ago, everybody, they were attacking him for, he said something about pornos things or whatever with the Republicans,” Lindell reportedly said on Right Side Broadcasting Network in North Carolina, according to the report.

“I said, thanks Madison, for three days you were the top of the news, so I could get stuff done,” he added.

Lindell’s comments come as Cawthorn made headlines after he recently made claims, without evidence, that he had been invited to orgies and saw prominent figures “do a key bump of cocaine.” In addition, the congressman also suggested that life in Washington, DC is similar to the



Netflix



political drama “House of Cards.”

Cawthorn’s remarks were met with pushback, including from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who said “he’s lost my trust,” Insider previously reported.





Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.



Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images







In an April 1 statement, Cawthorn said his statements on the podcast “have been used by the left and the media to disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities.”

He added: “The left and the media want to use my words to divide the GOP. They are terrified of Republicans taking back the House and seeing Leader McCarthy become Speaker McCarthy. Their efforts to divide us will fail.”

The 26-year-old spoke at the rally on Saturday and called for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s imprisonment and the impeachment of President Biden.