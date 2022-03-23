Lin-Manuel Miranda thanks TikTok fans for Encanto Soundtrack Success

TikTok… boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the multihyphenate who composed eight songs for Disney’s “Encanto”soundtrack, thanks to TikTok users for making hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” go viral on the platform — and helped push the film’s album to the top of the charts worldwide.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank you all for all of your outstanding videos featuring songs from ‘Encanto’ that have helped make it one of the top soundtracks on TikTok and all over the world,”Miranda stated in a Video shared by TikTok’s PR team.

He cited TikTokers’ “truly surreal and incredible ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ dances”And “the heartfelt stories set to ‘Dos Oruguitas.’”Disney didn’t submit the song, but it is up for Oscar nominations. “Bruno”For consideration.

Miranda continued, “It’s amazing what you’ve done and the way you guys have taken these songs and been inspired by them and made amazing artwork of your own — and I’m truly grateful.”

TikTok has made him a huge hit since he joined the site. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”It has been the most successful Disney animated musical hit in almost 30 years on the Billboard Hot 100. The soundtrack is No. For nine weeks, the soundtrack remained at No.