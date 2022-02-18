Lin-Manuel Miranda Suggests Building ‘Encanto’ Theme-Park Attraction

Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke with The Wrap about the success of Disney’s animated film “Encanto.”

He said he’d like to see a theme-park attraction where you could walk through the Madrigal home.

Josh Gad previously shared his idea to experience “Encanto” via a Colombia pavilion at Epcot.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is on board if Disney ever decides to create an “Encanto” attraction at one of its theme parks.

The multihyphenate star, who wrote the “Encanto” soundtrack, recently spoke with The Wrap about the success of the animated film.

During their conversation, he noted that he’d love to see “Encanto” represented at a Disney theme park, particularly by having the chance to walk through the Madrigal family’s whimsical home.

“I talked to him and said, ‘I know there’s a world in which this casita lives in a theme park and we get to actually walk through it in real life,'” Manuel told the publication, referencing a conversation he said he had with Disney CEO Bob Chapek.





The house may as well be a living, breathing character.



Walt Disney Animation







“Encanto,” released in November 2021, tells the story of the Madrigals — a family in Colombia that has been granted unique gifts like extreme strength, enhanced hearing, an ability to change the weather, and more. Their home, referred to as casita throughout the movie, is also magical.

The Wrap’s Drew Taylor asked Manuel how he’d like to see the casita represented in the theme park, and what he thinks about a Colombia pavilion being added to Epcot.

“Well, I took my kids to Disneyland for the first time pre-pandemic a few years ago,” he said. “And we sat through ‘The Little Mermaid’ thing five times in a row. That’s where my brain goes. It’s like, I want to go in and out of this casita and see those characters and see the house respond because that’s something Disney can do that no one else can do.”

And Manuel isn’t the only creative who’d like to see “Encanto” represented at the parks. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise, tweeted in January that he hopes to see a Colombia pavilion with nods to the movie at Epcot someday.

“As we watch for the thousandth time, my kids and I decided we want a Columbia attraction at #Epcot with a full #Encanto ride through attraction. @Lin_Manuel @thejaredbush @ByronPHoward and @DisneyParks please make this happen. Sincerely, the Gads,” he wrote.

At the time of writing, Disneyland has offered socially-distanced meet and greets with Mirabel, the movie’s main character. And at Disney World, an “Encanto”-inspired food booth is at Epcot’s Festival of the Arts until the end of February.