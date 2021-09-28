Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates Broadway’s reopening with crew

Broadway is back, and so is Lin-Manuel Miranda and his show “Hamilton.” The 41-year-old New York-born Puerto Rican actor, singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, and playwright gathered with his crew on West 46th Street in Manhattan.

Holding a megaphone, Miranda, Hamilton’s band, and actors stand outside the Richard Rodgers Theater just hours before showtime. “Hello, New York!” Lin-Manuel shouted to the people waiting to see the show after the pandemic shut down.

©GettyImages Lin-Manuel Miranda during the “Ham4Ham Lottery” before the show at the Re-Opening of “Hamilton” on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on September 14, 2021 in New York City.

“Broadway is back! Thank you for supporting live theater. It has been a hard year and a half, and I’m so grateful for the shows that lead the way, like ‘Passover’ and ‘Waitress,’” He invited people to come out and support him.

Miranda proceeded to call the “Chicago,” “Wicked,” “Lion King,” and “Hamilton” cast members to sing the iconic theme song from the Martin Scorsese film New York, New York, composed by John Kander, with lyrics by Fred Ebb.

©GettyImages Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast members from “Hamilton”, “Lion King”, “Wicked” and “Chicago” perform “New York, New York” during the “Ham4Ham Lottery” before the show at the Re-Opening of “Hamilton” on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on September 14, 2021 in New York City.

The star advised everyone to get vaccinated, and to keep supporting Broadway shows.

Enjoy this beautiful performance.