Limp Bizkit Has Released a New Song and Fans Aren’t Totally Sure What Year It Is Anymore

It’s been seven years since Limp Bizkit released new music, but that changed Thursday morning with the release of “Dad Vibes,” a song that has fans wondering if we’ve all been dropped back into 1999.

The rap-rock band first teased “Dad Vibes” in July during their set at Lollapalooza, where frontman Fred Durst debuted his “retro dad” look, complete with silver hair and a handlebar mustache. That’s the look featured in the “Dad Vibes” lyric video, which seems to be splitting fans — people are either loving it or hating it. One thing everyone can agree on, though, is that the very concept of listening to new music from Limp Bizkit is a huge throwback.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter and Limp Bizkit both making comebacks. What’s next? Leprosy? The asteroid that killed the dinosaurs?” one person joked on Twitter.

Others noted the fact that Papa Roach, another popular band from the early aughts, has also released new music this month. “Waking up to Limp Bizkit and Poppa Roach trending this morning really made me reconsider what year it was,” another fan tweeted.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Limp Bizkit both making comebacks. What's next? Leprosy? The asteroid that killed the dinosaurs? Both of which are probably preferable to Dog and Limp Bizkit. — El Cabo (@ElCabo1972) September 30, 2021

Waking up to Limp Bizkit and Poppa Roach trending this morning really made me reconsider what year it was. — J. M. O'Neil, Author and Dork ✏️📖❤️ (@JMOWrites) September 30, 2021

That said, fans should probably be mentally preparing for more music from Durst and his band soon. In an Instagram post at the end of August, the band teased, “new songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession, very soon,” and that a new album will be released “soon thereafter.”

You can check out more baffled — and some genuinely excited — reactions to Limp Bizkit’s “Dad Vibes” below.

My day came to a screeching halt at the words "new Limp Bizkit tune." It's horrible. I love it. https://t.co/cL3jkMFGIe — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) September 30, 2021

Listening to Limp Bizkit's new song on Winamp. It's 2000 all over again 🤣 — Angry IT Guy (@oneangryitguy) September 30, 2021

Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach releasing 🔥 songs this month? Am I 14 again? WOOO!!! — Todd Davey (@ToddJDavey) September 30, 2021

Blaring Limp Bizkit in the McDonald’s parking lot waiting for the McRib to come back. — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) September 30, 2021

Honey wake up, Limp Bizkit just dropped a new song — Connor (@Litallica) September 30, 2021