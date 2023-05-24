Lily Rose Depp makes a rare comment about her dad Johnny Depp in Cannes

Lily Rose DeppThe pride that’s daughter has for her father is still growing.

She and her dad Johnny Depp made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the past week for the premieres of their respective projects, The Idol You can also find out more about the following: Jeanne du Barry. And though the father-daughter duo have yet to make a joint red carpet appearance at the prestigious event, Lily-Rose showed her support for Johnny while commenting on the standing ovation his movie received at its May 16 screening.

“I am super excited for him.” I’m super excited,” Lily-Rose, 23, told Entertainment Tonight An interview was published by the Daily Mail on 23 May. And it’s amazing that we can do things that are so proud of.

Johnny—who now spends his time in rural England—sparked controversy when he stepped out at Cannes last week to promote his first big movie role in three years, following his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex Amber Heard last summer. The role was played by King Louis XVJohnny appeared in the film along with Benjamin Lavernhe You can also find out more about the following: MaïwennThe period drama was also directed by.