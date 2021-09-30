Lily-Rose Depp Joins The Weeknd In ‘The Idol’ Drama Series In Works At HBO

EXCLUSIVE: In her foray into television, Lily-Rose Depp has been tapped as the female lead opposite Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in The Idol, a high-profile drama series in development at HBO, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The Idol follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. Although HBO has not commented, it is believed that Depp and Tesfaye will be portraying the singer and club owner respectively.

Levinson co-created the series with Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim, a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer.

Joseph Epstein (Health and Wellness) serves as writer and showrunner on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert will exec produce.

Mary Laws, who has written on Succession and Preacher, will write and co-exec produce. The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also will co-exec produce.

Both of Depp’s parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, are singers in addition to acting. Lily-Rose Depp will next be seen starring alongside George MacKay in Nathalie Biancheri’s genre film Wolf, as well as in Camille Griffin’s Silent Night, both slated to debut later this year.