Lily Collins posts a “Sweet Moment” With Her Husband

Actress Lily Collins captured a sweet moment between her and her husband while enjoying a trek. The photo was shared on Instagram by Collins, leaving her fans swooning. Check out fans’ reactions.

One of today’s most sought-after young actresses, Lily Collins, became a household name after the release of the hit series “Emily in Paris” on Netflix. The 32-year-old British/American actress received a nomination for the Golden Globes for her performance in the series.

Collins achieved the pinnacle in success but Collins also reached a significant milestone this past year: she was married. She tied the knot with film director and writer Charlie McDowell on September 4.

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins enjoy the game between the Los Angeles Lakers & the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center. It took place on January 13, 2020.

Collins and her husband appear to be on cloud nine, as evident in a recent snap the “Rules Don’t Apply” actress posted on Instagram. They shared a sweet kiss in the woods. She captioned the picture:

“Quick update: marriage is cool…”

The couple’s green hats matched the lush trees in their background. Collins put one arm around her husband’s shoulder in the photo as they kissed passionately under sunny skies.

Lily Collins attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on February 24, 2019. In the photo, Lily Collins was also seen showing off her wedding rings.

The “Mirror Mirror” star also appeared to be showing off her wedding ring in the photo. McDowell, whose eyes were closed while they exchanged kisses, wore a plain, dark shirt and a cream top with geometric patterns.

Collins shared on her Instagram Story that Collins was in London just before the red carpet began.

Within six days, the couple’s public display of affection amassed nearly two million heart reactions. In the comments section, fans expressed their admiration and happiness for the couple.

One fan expressed admiration of Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins’ sweet photo. | Photo: instagram.com/lilyjcollins

“Aww. The most beautiful couple [sic],” one gushing fan remarked. Another commented on how cute the couple looked together. Yet another admirer wrote that the photo represented “couple goals.”

Collins’ husband also jumped onto the comments section to poke fun at their hats in the photo. He asked them jokingly if they were cool with their matching hats. He was a comic relief to thousands of fans, who liked and shared his comment quickly.

While basking in marital bliss, Collins is also enjoying the success of her acclaimed Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” where she starred alongside actors Ashley Park, Camille Razat, and Lucas Bravo.

Speaking about her portrayal of Emily Cooper, Collins said the role is the “most American character” she has ever played. The second season of the hit series is currently being produced.