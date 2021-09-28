Lilah Roloff Won’t Let Go Of Jackson, See Their Sweet Bond

Lilah Roloff and her big brother Jackson are the sweetest duo. The LPBW stars have a strong bond that nothing will come between. Stay on this page to see the cutest video that shows how strong Lilah’s bond with Jackson is.

LPBW tots keep viewers tuned in

Go on any Little People, Big World social media and it will quickly become clear that Lilah and her big brother have won the hearts of viewers. In fact, many people openly state that the siblings are the only reason they still watch the long-running TLC show.





Season 22 of LPBW just wrapped up earlier this year, with the focus on Amy’s wedding. However, fans tire of the bickering between Amy and her ex-husband. Jackson, Lilah, and their cousin Ember even stole the show at Amy’s wedding last month.

Lilah Roloff won’t let go of Jackson’s hand

Tori Roloff has been documenting her adorable kids’ antics on her Instagram account for years. Jackson and Lilah are often the subjects of Tori’s blossoming photography career.

So, of course, Tori had to share the latest sweet moment between Jackson and his little sister on her Instagram Stories. It was movie night in the Roloff household. While most siblings sit as far away from each other as possible, Lilah couldn’t get close enough to Jackson.

Tori shared that Lilah was holding her brother’s hand throughout the whole movie. From the video clip, it’s clear that Jackson doesn’t seem to mind!

Tori Roloff ‘crying’ over sweetness

One video clip wasn’t enough to contain the sweetness of Lilah’s gesture. We snagged a screenshot of the second video the LPBW star shared. The clip was the same as the first – Lilah lovingly holding Jackson’s hand. However, Tori wrote “I’m crying!!!!!” on the sweet snap.





The bond between Jackson and Lilah is plain to see. Tori and Zach are still hopeful to someday add a third baby to their beautiful family. As she opened up on Season 22, she suffered a devastating miscarriage around March 2020.

What do you think about Jackson and Lilah’s sweet bond? Are they the main – or only – reason you still watch LPBW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

TLC has yet to announce plans to bring the Roloffs back for another season. It’s rumored that the network will air a special episode featuring Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek. Jackson served as the ring bearer in ‘Mimi’s wedding.

