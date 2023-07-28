Lil Yachty reveals that Lil Yachty’s daughter doesn’t like his music

Lil Yachty, a podcaster and rapper is also a father of one after the birth of his daughter in 2021. The rapper, who keeps his daughter out of the limelight, has been open about fatherhood over the last year-and-a-half.

Let’s take a look at everything Lil Yachty has said about his daughter from her taste in music to what it is like watching her grow…

What do we know about Lil Yachty’s daughter?

Lil Yachty’s daughter was born in October 2021 in New York. In an episode of his podcast, Lil Yachty revealed that he has a daughter. You can also read about the importance of this in our article that he was “right smack there” when she was born.

“It was crazy,” he said.

He has also spoken about his daughter’s mother, although her identity has been kept under wraps.

Lil Yachty said: “I’m real thankful for her. You know, she’s a really caring and understanding woman. She doesn’t cause any trouble. She is not troublesome. I’m real appreciative for her, you know, because It could have been something else.”

He described parenthood as “teamwork” and a “partnership”.

Lil Yachty never changed a baby diaper

In November 2022, Lil Yachty revealed that he has never changed one of his baby’s diapers.

“I’m not going to,” he said on an episode of the Going Mental podcast. “I don’t change diapers.”

After the podcast host suggested his mind might be changed in the future, Lil Yachty said: “I bet it won’t.”

“I just don’t want to. But I’ve seen it happen. But I just don’t really care to do that,” he finished.

Lil Yachty is fascinated by the growth of his daughter.

“ I’ve never watched somebody learn things. I’ve never watched anyone learn. Watching her first see her shadow was an amazing experience. Like just little things… Just watching her experience things for the first time like candy, or something like a lemon,” he said.

The rapper went on to call his daughter “a really dramatic character”.

She isn’t interested in his music

Earlier this year, Lil Yachty revealed that his daughter “doesn’t really give a f***” about his music.

The following is a list of the most popular ways to get in touch with someone. You can tell them by clicking on the link Billboard: “I haven’t played [his recent album] for her, but her mom plays her my old stuff.”

“The moYou can also find out more about the following:r of my child is Dominican and Puerto Rican, so she loves Selena — she plays hera lot. [We watch] theSelenamovie with Jennifer Lopez a s*** ton and a lot of Disney movie s***, likeFrozen,Lion Kingand that type of vibe,” Lil Yachty added.