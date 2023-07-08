Lil Uzi Vert sampled WWE wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura’s song “Pink Tape” in Pink Tape Album

Lil Uzi Vert’s highly anticipated Pink Tape album is finally out and fans are talking about the track in which the rapper sampled WWE fighter Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song.

Luv Is Rage was the EP that brought this 27-year-old artist to international prominence. Six years after the release of their first studio album, this star is back with their third. This massive album has 26 songs. The Pink Tape has been a huge success ever since Lil Uzi Vert‘s album dropped on Friday, June 30, fans have been talking about a track in the album which is linked to wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura.

Lil Uzi Vert sampled Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song

Many fans are predicting that Lil Uzi’s Pink Tape is set to be the album of the year. Several fans have been discussing their new song Nakamura since the album’s release. The track sees the Philadelphia rapper sampling Japanese Wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE entrance theme song The Rising Sun.

The wrestler’s three-minute 23-second track is an instrumental with no lyrics. It is said that many people listen to this track first thing in the day as it gives them energy and motivation. Lil Uzi is clearly among those who love Shinksuke’s entrance theme song. Nakamura, a song from the Pink Tape Album by Lil Uzi’s group, was inspired by this theme. Uzi’s song begins with similar electric guitar music as The Rising Sun.

However, it also features lyrics like: “I’m too focused when it comes to the cash flow (Yeah)/ Lost my mind/ I ain’t worried ’bout my last ho/ Thankful for my last hoes/ Makin’ sure this time that I got that dog pose (Woah)/ Now I’m back on.” WWE fans can quickly spot how heavily Uzi’s powerful track is inspired by Shinsuke’s The Rising Sun.

What is Shinsuke Nakamura?

Shinsuke nakamura is known to the uninitiated as “The King of Strong Style”, a 43-year-old Japanese wrestler. He is currently signed to WWE and is among the franchise’s most famous faces.

He is known for powerful strikes and his submission holds. The knee strike, which has been used to bring down numerous opponents, is his most famous move. Shinsuke’s signature colors are red and black.

New Japan Pro Wrestling was where he first became popular. Three-time IWGP Heavyweight champion. As per WWE’s website, Shinsuke was also the youngest person to win the honor at age 23.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape tracklist revealed

This album features collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott. Here is a tracklist.