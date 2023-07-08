Lil Uzi Vert announces dates supporting 2023 album

Lil Uzi Vert announced the dates for their forthcoming tour to support the 2023 album of the same name, Pink Tape, and if you’re planning to watch them perform live, here’s how to get the tickets.

The rapper‘s much-anticipated album opened to amazing reviews offering fans 26 tracks to pick their best songs from. Besides Lil Uzi Vert‘s vocals, Pink Tape features the likes of renowned musicians including Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver.

How to get tickets to the Pink Tape Tour

Tickets for Pink Tape Tour in 2023 went on sale on Friday, July 7, on the same day the rapper announced their tour and you can purchase them from all verified ticketing sites such as Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which is producing the event.

Lil Uzi’s tour tickets did not have a presale, so fans can continue to buy them until they are sold out. There is a limit of eight tickets per purchase.

The prices of the tickets range from $275 to $575 based on the seating and location.

Starting October 21 at The Armory in Minneapolis, the rapper will be making 17 stops before concluding Pink Tape Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Lil Uzi Vert Tour 2023 dates

Find the complete schedule for the Pink Tape Tour 2023 below:

All the tracks included in the new album