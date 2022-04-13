Lil Durk, Gunna Celebrate Virgil Abloh in ‘What Happened To Virgil’

Lil Durk and Gunna have celebrated the work of late designer Virgil Abloh in a new music video for their joint track, “What Happened To Virgil.”

The clip, directed by Cole Bennett and presented by Lyrical Lemonade, features multiple sets inspired by the work of the former Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off-White founder — including Drake’s plane Air Drake, which was painted by Abloh. It also showcases the Louis Dreamhouse, from one of his final Louis Vuitton projects.

The video opens with a quote from Abloh: “Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.” Along with Abloh, the song pays homage to Lil Durk’s late brother D Thang and late rapper King Von, who died in 2020.

Lil Durk’s latest album, 7220, arrived in March and features collaborations with Future, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. It marks the rapper’s first solo full-length since The Voice arrived at the tail end of 2020. Lil Durk previously penned lyrics about Abloh in his verse on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy song “In the Bible.”

Gunna is fresh off an appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where he performed single “Banking on Me” and “Pushin P.”