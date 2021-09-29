Life-saving cancer treatment being ‘rationed’ as NHS struggles with staff shortages

PATIENTS with advanced or terminal cancer are reportedly being denied life-extending treatment because of a staff shortage.

One of the largest trusts in England has admitted that rationing is being done. This could lead to people living with incurable cancer losing their time with family and friends for extra weeks or months.

1 Fears are growing about the impact of the driver shortage crisis on cancer patients Credit: Getty – Contributor

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust told the Daily Telegraph it was urgently trying to fill vacant posts.

It said that it would be able to provide chemotherapy to anyone who needs it by the end of next month.

Experts believe that there are approximately 19,500 people living undiagnosed with cancer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report, even if oncology departments see five percent more patients per year, clearing the backlog of cancer treatment will take over a decade.

An estimated 5.5 million people are behind the record.

Boris Johnson warned this month NHS waiting lists would “get worse before they get better”.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust spokesmen said that long-term staff sickness and vacancies were both contributing to the crisis.

It confirmed that it will continue to provide chemotherapy to patients who most benefit from the treatment.

“We are deeply sorry for the concern and upset this has caused,” the trust said.

Tesco and BP close petrol stations and ‘ration fuel’ deliveries due to lorry driver shortage