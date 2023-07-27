Liam Hemsworth will not be making his debut as The Witcher until after filming problems

The Witcher’s recasting of Henry Cavill with Liam Hemsworth has been met with both trepidation and excitement but fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the new Geralt actor may be left waiting a while as filming for season 4 has reportedly been delayed.

Netflix was preparing for filming to begin for The Witcher season 4, but according to a recent report, production will not start until the next year. This means that fans may have to wait a while for Liam Hemsworth’s debut as Geralt.

The Witcher 4 season filming has been postponed

Production on The Witcher’s fourth installment, the first without the departing Henry Cavill, had been scheduled to begin in September 2023 and last for around eight months until wrapping in May 2024.

But according to Reportage from Redanian Intelligence, filming has been delayed and now won’t commence until 2024, with no new start date announced at the time of writing.

The reason for the delay has not been confirmed but the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in the US may have complicated matters and led to the production hiatus.

Frustratingly for those who are eager to see how The Witcher deals with its monumental recasting, it now looks likely that fans won’t get to see Liam Hemsworth’s debut as Geralt until 2025 at the earliest if filming and post-production schedules on seasons 1-3 are anything to go by.

Witcher castmate details Liam Hemsworth’s preparation to be Geralt

In a recent interview with It’s Gone Viral, Jaskier actor Joey Batey revealed Liam Hemsworth has revealed some of the details on how he is preparing for his role as Geralt.

“It really is the end of an era and the start of a new one with Liam,” Batey said. “I know that Liam is working so hard, training already and things like that – to come in and step into these The following are some examples of the enormous shoes.”

“I’ve been in contact with him. We’ve been emailing, we’ve been exchanging our favorite quotes from the books, and things like that,” he added. “I don’t think any of us are in the position to advise on playing Geralt, but he’s throwing himself into it. His training regime is insane, and he’s been devouring the books.”

Producer teases ‘lore-accurate’ recasting

Tomek Bazinski spoke with Yahoo News to discuss the future of The Witcher. Hinted at how the series will deal with the mammoth task of replacing Henry Cavill’s monster hunter with Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him,” he said. “But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam.”

“Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler,” he continued. “[But] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five.”

The book that Baginski appears to be referencing is The Lady of the Lake, the fifth main novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary series.

“It’s very lore accurate,” Baginski added. “It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless.”

“But at the same time, it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see.”

The Witcher 3 Season 3 now streaming on Netflix.

