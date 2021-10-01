Liam Gallagher Announces a New LP, ‘C’Mon You Know’ Knebworth Concert

Even though Liam Gallagher recently fell out of a helicopter (he’s fine), he still had the energy this week to promise a “massive announcement”Friday morning. While it’s not the reunion everyone is waiting for, it’s still a big deal for fans of the former Oasis singer: Gallagher revealed that his new album C’Mon You KnowIt will arrive May 2022.

The follow-up to 2019’s Why not me? Why me?The LP will be available May 27, 2022. Pre-order now through the singer’s webstore. In a Radio X interview FridayGallagher gave some details on the single. “Better Days”And another track called “I Wish I Had More Power” — “a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely,” he said — that he’s dedicating to his brother Noel.

The cover art of C’Mon You Know features a photo of fans in the pit from one of Liam’s shows. “If you were lucky enough to make the C’MON YOU KNOW album cover, get in touch as I want to send you something,”He promised.

In addition to the new album, Gallagher also announced a June 4th, 2022 at Knebworth Park, site of one of Oasis’ legendary gigs; that 1996 concert is the subject of an upcoming concert film celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park,”Liam tweeted his excitement about the show. “It’s gonna be biblical.”

Fans who order ahead C’Mon You KnowYou will be given a code for presale to purchase tickets to the Knebworth show. This show will feature performances by Kasabian and Goat Girl as well as support from Michael Kiwanuka and Fat White Family.