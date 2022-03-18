Lewis Hamilton Speaks Out to Toto Wolff About F1’s Dearth of Diversity

Toto Wolff acknowledged that he hadn’t considered the benefits he enjoyed as a white person in F1.

Lewis Hamilton asked Wolff what it would be like if he was the only white person in the paddock.

The couple and their team have worked together to diversify and improve the team since then.

While much has been made about Lewis Hamilton as being the first Black Formula One driver, seven-time champion understands that this problem is not limited to the race.

Insider interviewed Hamilton’s boss Totowolff, team principal, CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. This was after his driver asked him a simple question.

“Lewis said to me, ‘Imagine you are going into the paddock and you are the only white person, how would you feel about that?'”Wolff shared his thoughts with Insider

“Well, that will feel odd. And then he said, ‘Have you ever thought about your skin color?’ I haven’t thought about my skin color. It has never had any relevance for me. So that is something we are in this media spotlight. We are a glamor sport. We need to be responsible in changing that and making it a more diverse environment.”

Wolff didn’t disclose the time of the conversation but it may have been after the 2019 season.

Hamilton spoke out to the Wall Street Journal about how he felt jilted looking at photos of the Mercedes team celebrating their sixth consecutive championship, and seeing the lack of diversity.

“I zoomed in on them, from the F1 Instagram,”Hamilton spoke to WSJ. “I’ve been here 15 years, 14 years — how has it not changed? I was really sad about it. I was frustrated and sad.”





Lewis Hamilton was shocked at the lack of diversity in his own team.



Charles Coates/Getty Images







Hamilton, Wolff, Mercedes and other photographers are working together to improve the photos

Wolff stated that the team created a new program for diversity, and not just in race.

“Not only gender, not only sexual preferences or cultural or religious or minorities but diverse in every sense,”Wolff stated.

“We have a program, for example, that’s called Accelerator 25. We want to hire at least 25% of all new hires from a diverse background, underprivileged, that’s the word I was seeking for. Getting underprivileged the opportunity, white or black, woman or man.”

Many CEOs and companies are realizing that diversity is more than just giving opportunity to people who were not included before. This diversity can also bring different perspectives, voices and ideas to the company, which makes it stronger.

“I think that’s going to make us a stronger organization,”Wolff shared his thoughts with Insider “We have the responsibility to actually change it, but also it may turn to a competitive advantage. The more diverse the opinions are that we can get up and the input we can get, the better the decisions could be.”

Hamilton, after feeling saddened at the team photo, also started “The Hamilton Commission,”This group spent 10 months researching the lack diversity in F1.

The report was produced and published by the commission. “Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black People in UK Motorsport.”The document outlined 10 actions that the sport could take to remedy the lack of diversity.

“The key for me was really to make sure that this is a commission that actually really does something, [that] it’s not just findings that end up being on a shelf,”Hamilton spoke in 2020.

“So, working closely with Stefano [Domenicali, F1’s CEO], we’ve already seen some of the stuff that Formula 1 are doing, so hopefully these findings — there’s 100-plus pages, so there’s a lot of detail in there — can help F1 do a better job and be more efficient with where they’re putting their efforts towards.”