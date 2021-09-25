Lewis Hamilton has net worth that towers above 10 of his F1 rivals combined

Lewis Hamilton is not only streets ahead of his rivals on the track, he’s also miles clear of them when it comes to net worth too.

Hamilton, 36, is at the top in Formula One for more than a decade after he joined McLaren in 2007.

Hamilton, 36, has amassed a remarkable net worth, including 99 wins and seven world championships.

According to MotorSportWeek, Hamilton is worth $285million (£206million) and looks set to continue coining it in for the foreseeable future after recently agreeing a new deal with Mercedes.

Sponsors love Hamilton because of his popularity as F1's current world champion.









A known lover of fashion, in the past Hamilton has enjoyed collaborations with renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Hamilton’s net worth is now at the forefront of F1 drivers.

His net worth is even more than that of at least ten rivals.

Using figures from the likes of EssentiallySports, CelebrityNetWorth and FirstSportz, it is possible to establish that Hamilton’s net worth is more than half that of his fellow drivers in the F1 paddock put together.

Alpha Tauri starlets Pierr Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have a reported net worth of £1.5million and £3.7million respectively.

Antonio Giovinazzi is just below them on £410,000, while Hamilton’s future team-mate George Russell is worth around £1million.

Fellow Briton Lando Norris has a reported net worth of £2.2million, considerably lower than his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo on £36.5million.













Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are claimed to be worth £8.7million and £4.4million respectively, with Red Bull star Sergio Perez another big hitter at around £22million.

Esteban Ocon (£5.2million) completes the list of ten using reported figures available on the internet.

Adding up all of the numbers provided, the total net worth of Hamilton’s F1 rivals comes to £85.61million – less than half of his own net worth of £206million.









The Mercedes driver is only likely to see that figure increase after making the decision to extend his stay at the constructor until 2023.

“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years,” said Hamilton after signing his new deal.

“We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track. I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport.

“They have taken responsibility and helped create a diverse team and an inclusive environment.