Lewis Hamilton Doc on Formula One Driver Races for Apple

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it has acquired the rights to a documentary film about Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula One World Champion.

The untitled documentary on Hamilton will be directed by Matt Kay and focus on the racer’s life and career. You will have access to Hamilton and his crew on the track as well as several guest interviews.

Hamilton, the only Black Formula One driver, is also featured in the film. The film will show how Hamilton embraced his differences and rose to the top of Formula One to influence positive change for future drivers.

The British racer shares the record for World Drivers’ Championship titles with Michael Schumacher for the most wins, pole positions and podium finishes (182). Hamilton drove for McLaren between 2007-2012. He was also knighted in 2021.

Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community are also producing the documentary. Scott Budnick and Richard Plepler will be executive producers through Eden Productions.

Apple TV+ has its own documentary feature. “They Call Me Magic”Earvin, the NBA legend “Magic”Johnson, premiering April 22, and another documentary about Sidney Poitier executive produced in part by OprahWinfrey.