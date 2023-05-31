Let’s Meet ‘RHOA’ Star Courtney Rhodes’ Baby Daddy!

Courtney Rhodes has been introduced to us in ‘RHOA,’ and is currently gaining popularity. Learn about her baby’s daddy. Source: Getty Images

What is the one thing? The Real Housewives of Atlanta They bring the drama every single year. Chef’s Kiss! The banter, comebacks and drama are always on point. Courtney Rhodes’ new friend did not attend the game.

Courtney was introduced to us during the premiere as a friend of housewife Sherée Whitfield. The two met through their daughters, with Courtney’s daughter Jala being right in between Sherée’s kids Kairo and Kaleigh’s ages. What’s the name of Courtney’s father? He may be someone you know.

Let’s meet new friend of on ‘RHOA’ Courtney Rhodes baby daddy, Bryce Wilson!

Bryce Wilson is Courtney’s son’s dad! Bryce Wilson was in Groove Theory back in the 90s, as some people believe. RHOA fans recognized him. Amel Larrieux was the other half and their first album went Gold!

Bryce continued making music after Groove Theory. He worked with Babyface to produce “Your Makin’ Me High”, a song by Toni Braxton. Bryce produced Brandy’s fifth album, and has won two Grammys. Bryce is also an actor who has appeared in popular movies Beauty Shop The word “as” is also used to describe the term. Show Stoppers You can also find out more about the following: Pastor Brown.

Although not much information is available about Courtney’s and Bryce’s relationship, it seems that they are on friendly terms. Bryce wrote, “Happy birthday to the smartest, sweetest kid in the universe. She is the rebellious, intelligent and sensible one.” Courtney tagged Courtney and wrote, “Cheers kiddo. You will always be my inspiration.”

Courtney made an Instagram Story for Bryce’s birthday, which she added to the family highlights on her Instagram account. The story had a very touching tribute saying, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Bryce 24 years+ I’d choose you over & ova again as my co-parent for life and beyond #dontdoanythingIwouldntdo #familylove.”

As per MeawwCourtney Bond, CEO of Attucks Asset Management, LLC, has married Les Bond. Les Bond is the first African American partner in a law office.

