Letitia Wright Shared Anti-Vax Views on ‘Black Panther 2’ Set: Report

A new report says Letitia Wright spread anti-vaccine views on the “Black Panther 2” set.

Wright had previously been criticized for sharing an anti-vaccine video on Twitter.

“She has espoused similar views about the Covid-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production,” the report says.

A new investigation on Hollywood’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine reports that actress Letitia Wright has shared anti-vaccine views on the set of “Black Panther 2.”

Wright — who stars as the popular character Shuri in the Marvel blockbuster — faced backlash last year after sharing a 69-minute YouTube video that featured a London church leader expressing skepticism and concern over the ingredients of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The investigation published in The Hollywood Reporter states that "A number of performers, from Rob Schneider (now shooting



Netflix

's "Home Team") to Letitia Wright (filming Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") have shared anti-vaccine statements on social media.

“In Wright’s case,” the report continues, “A set source says she has espoused similar views about the Covid-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production.”

THR continues to report that Wright "quietly parted ways" with her entire team of US-based representatives following the backlash over the anti-vaccine video she posted on social media.





Letitia Wright played Shuri, Boseman's onscreen younger sister.



Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures







Wright deactivated her social media accounts last year shortly after she was criticized for sharing the anti-vaccination video on Twitter.

At the time, Wright was called “irresponsible” for spreading misinformation. Before deactivating, she responded to some of her critics. In one tweet, she said: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get canceled.”

In another response, Wright said she was not an anti-vaxxer but was “just thinking about what’s in it and if my body will react negatively or not.”

“I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?” she said to another Twitter user.

All three of the vaccines authorized in the US have been proven safe and effective. Earlier this year, Insider’s Erin Snodgrass reported that a new study estimated around 300,000 lives have been saved and 1.25 million hospitalizations prevented due to America’s vaccine program.

A separate report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the majority of recent coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals. The study reported that unvaccinated Americans were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19. And from April to June, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 95% of cases, 93% of hospitalizations, and 92% of COVID-19 deaths.

In one of her final tweets, Wright elaborated on why she posted the video, writing: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”