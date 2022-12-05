Leticia Cline, American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe, and Leticia Cline, his girlfriend, cuddle up in rare photo of intimate couple

Leticia Cline, Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend in AMERICAN Pickers has shared a glimpse of their intimate relationship.

In a photo taken backstage at the Jack White and Muse concert, the star cuddled his 14-year-old former TNA Wrestling interviewer.

5 Mike Wolfe of American Pickers and Letitia Clline, his girlfriend, took a very rare picture together Credit: INSTAGRAM/leticiacline

5 Mike and Letitia looked like they were enjoying a night out at an outdoor concert.

Mike (58) and Letitia (44) enjoyed the outdoor concert, while also securing sweet backstage passes.

Letitia uploaded a handful of videos from the bands performing for live audiences and to her Instagram.

After revealing that she was with American Pickers’ star, she uploaded a photograph of her cuddling up to the actor.

Letitia smiled for the camera while Mike was fascinated by something to the side.

The couple went on a second date in New York City back in November.

She shared that she and Mike were sitting at Frank Sinatra’s table at P.J. Clarke’s, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan.

The happy couple were with Mike’s brother and American Pickers co-star Robbie Wolfe, and Jon Szalay, who works on the History Channel show.

Leticia and Mike were hugging each other, and they both smiled at the camera.

NEW YORK GETAWAY

Leticia used live in New York, and she shared many other places with her Instagram followers.

She posted a photo from the kitchen of another Italian restaurant, Piccolo Angelo, that showed Mike with his arm playfully around an old buddy’s neck.

The former Playboy model, who is also a historian, chose New York’s charming Hotel as her home-away from-home.

TikTok sent her a video in which she showed off their antique furniture, and the Manhattan skyline view from their room.

I PICK YOU

Mike and Leticia are currently in a relationship since August 2021.

Jodi Faeth is his former wife and they have a daughter named Charlie.

Mike likes to keeps her out of the limelight, but in September shared a rare photo of the 10-year-old.

“I cannot believe how fast she is sprouting up,” He gushed over his fans.

Jodi filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Meanwhile, Max and Leticia had been friends for several years, and were previously photographed together in 2018.

Leticia ran recently for Mayor of Cave City in Kentucky.

Although she was unsuccessful in the November election, she told her fans: “Though it’s not easy to lose, I lost by only 50 votes which says a lot… a woman like me who didn’t have the typical political background.”

MYSTERIES OF AMERICANS UNCOVERED

Leticia also recently teased a potential new reality show.

In August she posted a video of Mike and her walking around Cave City in documentary format to Instagram.

Leticia said this to her followers: “This is my favorite project.”

As for Mike, American Pickers gave the TV star his initial fame, but it has struggled with low ratings since co-host Frank Fritz was fired in 2020.

Frank is now in a conservatorship following a stroke that occurred July. It seems unlikely that he will make a return anytime soon.

However, the show will return for new episodes in January, Robbie has confirmed.

5 Two years ago, after Divorce of the TV Star, they have been in a relationship for over two years. /leticiacline

5 Their relationship has been kept private, but they posted photos of their trip to New York City.