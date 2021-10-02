“Let There Be Carnage” Have a Post Credits Scene?

When the credits roll on a superhero movie, fans expect something extra during or after the credits — a bonus scene or two that hopefully will give us a tease about what’s coming next. Since then, the MCU has not had exclusive rights to this practice. “X-Men: The Last Stand”Although they had done one before the shared universe, it helped popularize the practice to the extent that we now expect them to be on blockbuster movies. This includes blockbusters. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

The first movie came with a mid-credits scene that teased Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, who would of course end up being the sequel’s Carnage. The movie also featured a sneak peek at “Spider-Verse”After the credits. Of course, we expect every Marvel movie, MCU and not, to have something more after the credits begin.

Yes, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”You will find something more midway through credits. There’s nothing at the end of the credits.

The rest of this post will contain spoilers.

So what’s in the ‘Venom 2’Mid-credits scene

While this movie might not be a part of the MCU, it looks like Venom himself might soon be — at least briefly.

The film ends with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), and Venom on a tropical vacation. Venom promises Eddie to show Eddie the things that the symbiotes have seen. The lights dim, night turns to day, and Venom very much has no idea what’s going on — this is not what he was going to show Eddie.

A familiar voice is heard on the TV: JK Simmons, J Jonah Jameson. He’s ranting about the menace of Spider-Man. Tom Holland’s picture appears on screen. Venom thinks he is tasty.

What does all this mean? Well, it seems like a safe bet that we’re going to see Venom in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December along with the other folks from Sony’s non-MCU Marvel movies. I wouldn’t expect a huge role for Venom there — he’ll probably just be around for a few minutes to beat up Spider-Man and bail.

As for his MCU future beyond that, it’s anybody’s guess. Mine would be that there aren’t any MCU “Venom”Movies are on the horizon. But the multiverse will give them the opportunity to drop him in when it makes sense. Venom isn’t quite tonally compatible with the MCU — he’s got a bit too much of an edge, and he’s a bit too weird and out of step with the vibe.

And, also, maybe Venom is better when he’s isolated like this. I always kinda hated Venom in the comics, because he doesn’t really fit with the ensemble. However, it seems that he is being partitioned by himself as the movies show.