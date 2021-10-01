Let There Be Carnage’ Beats First Film With $11.6 Million at Thursday Box Office

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the sequel to Sony’s hit superhero movie “Venom”The box office earned $11.6 million Thursday in 2018, surpassing the 2018 record. “Venom’s”Thursday numbers: $10 million

The sequel “Venom” opens alongside Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Many Saints of Newark” and United Artists and MGM’s animated “The Addams Family 2.” Both of those films aren’t opening just in theaters, on HBO Max and on digital rental respectively, but it no doubt kicks off a busy October at the movies.

Sony projecting that “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”It will earn somewhere around $50 million in its first weekend. This is exclusive to theaters. Independent analysts say it could reach $60 million if word-of-mouth is as strong as for the original. “Venom.”The film, which was released in October 2018, set a record at the Thursday box-office by bringing in $10,000,000 and then went on to make a phenomenal $80.2 million debut.

The studio hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will not become a bigger problem. “Venom”It’s between “The Suicide Squad”And “A Quiet Place — Part II.” “The Suicide Squad”It grossed $26.2 million and made $4.1 million at Thursday’s box office. And “A Quiet Place – Part II”The preview opening of the new building was a success, with a grossing of $4.8 million on Thursday and an opening at $47.5 million on Friday.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”Andy Serkis directed the film. Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock, an alien symbiote livingform that evolved in the “Spider-Man”Comics. Woody Harrelson will be his opponent in the film. Harrelson absorbs the parasitic biote and becomes the demon red monstrosity Carnage. The film also stars Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and Michelle Williams.

“The Many Saints of Newark”The film did not open in previews on Thursday, but it is expected to open for an opening weekend of just $10 million. The film has a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is a prequel to David Chase’s landmark HBO series “The Sopranos.” Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., Corey Stoll and the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini star in the film that’s set in the ’60s and ’70s in Newark.