Let Spirit Halloween’s adorable, exclusive Hocus Pocus Funko Pops put a spell on you

Summer just got here, but we already have Halloween on the brain at Wishlist. Last week we hit you with the viral 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot, and now it’s time for the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters to make their long-awaited return!

Hocus Pocus fans will love these limited-edition Funko Pop figures featuring the bewitching trio during their performance from the film in which they enchant onlookers with the Halloween classic “I Put A Spell On You.”

The adorably rendered toys feature Funko’s signature cartoonish features, complete with their famous colorful outfits and hairstyles. They stand at 6.4 inches tall and cost $39.99 for all three characters, and you can find the witches on sale exclusively via Spirit Halloween’s website starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23rd.

The Pops arrive three months before the hotly anticipated September 30th release of Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel set to see the sisters brought back to life to cause mischief all over again. Sign up for the streaming service Disney+ to make sure you don’t miss a second of the raucous fun set to go down in Salem this fall!