“Let It Be” – In Honor Of Gabby The Petito Family Gets Matching Tattoos

Members of Gabby Petito’s family revealed new matching tattoos they got in her honor. Gabby Petito’s parents Joe Petito (and Nicole Schmidt), displayed the new tattoos. They are identical to those Gabby wore before she died. One is a script inscription of “Let It Be” she had on her arm. Another reads, “Belief.” See the family displaying their tattoos in the photo below.

Although Gabby’s family declined to answer questions about her fiancé Brian Laundrie during the press conference, the Petito family’s lawyer Richard Stafford said that Laundrie’s family did not aid efforts to locate Gabby and asserted that they would also help law enforcement locate their son. “The Laundries did not help us find Gabby; they’re sure as not going to help us find Brian,” Stafford stated. Stafford also stated that the family wanted justice for Gabby’s homicide and asked Laundrie if he would surrender.

The family also spoke about their newly formed Gabby Petito Foundation, meant to honor Gabby’s memory and help with other missing person cases. “We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happened. We can’t let her name be taken in vain,” Joe, Gabby’s father, shared his thoughts with reporters. “So anything that we can do to bring that up and help people, that’s what we want to do.”

“Our focus is still on mourning Gabby and honoring Gabby. The FBI is doing everything they can, and we have our full faith in them,” Jim Schmidt, Gabby’s stepfather, stated Tuesday.

Gabby vanished while on cross-country travel. Her body was found in Wyoming eight days ago. The FBI confirmed that her death was caused by homicide. The FBI is still seeking Laundrie. She is considered to be a person of curiosity and initially was not cooperative in the investigation. Laundrie, 23, returned from her cross-country trip in a Ford Transit van 2012 without her.

Police found Laundrie in Florida’s dense swampland. The FBI charged him with unauthorized use of a bank account for allegedly withdrawing money when Gabby disappeared. Steven Bertolini, Laundrie’s family attorney, said that the FBI went to Laundrie’s house on Sunday and confiscated personal items.

Gabby’s friends and family gathered on Sunday for a memorial service. After the family opened it to the public, hundreds attended the memorial service. “We’ve received letters, emails, cards from all over the world. From Australia, from Europe; we had people from Italy. We had people at the funeral that came from as far away as Texas, Florida, California. People from all over the country have called and sent their good wishes,” Stafford stated Tuesday.