Leslie Van Houten, a Manson disciple who was released from prison in 2010, ‘poses a danger to society after his release’ says cult survivor and model.

A furious friend to cult-victim Sharon Tate says that CHARLES Manson’s follower Leslie VanHouten is still a danger to the society. He should not have been released from prison.

Van Houten, aged 73, has left California Institution for Women, Corona (east of Los Angeles), after serving 53-years of her life sentence for participating in the notorious Manson Murders.

13 Leslie Van Houten was released on bail in California, Tuesday. Credit: AP

13 Van Houten, who was 19 years old at the time of his death, is the youngest in the history of California to have been sentenced to die. Credit: AP

13 Charles Manson is responsible for at least nine murders in the 1960s. Credit: AP

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated that VanHouten “was released to parole supervision in the early hours of the morning” and was then driven to transitional accommodation.

Van Houten, the youngest member of the cult, participated in two nights of mayhem and murder orchestrated by Manson in the summer of 1969 that saw seven people butchered across Los Angeles.

Manson also killed Sharon Tate (the 26-year old pregnant wife of Roman Polanski) and four other people in the Cielo Drive house of the Polanskis. These murders would be known later as “Helter Skelter”.

Ava Roosevelt told The U.S. Sun that she was furious over Van Houten’s release.

A dejected Roosevelt reacted minutes after VanHouten’s news was made public.

“I do not believe that a criminal capable of such a horrific crime could ever be forgiven, because that type of behavior is instilled into one’s DNA.

The day is sad for me. I really do feel that Sharon and all the victims have not been treated with justice.

Roosevelt also said she gets angry every time when she recalls the incident with Tate.

She believes those who were involved in Manson’s murders, including the former actress and model, should have died decades ago rather than allowed to continue living their lives.

Roosevelt went on to say that “Sharon wasn’t able to enjoy the fullness of her life as she should have, so why should they?”

“I’m angry. “I’m angry” [Van Houten] She should have stayed there and had to reflect on what she’d done, and not only to those who were killed but also to their friends and families that they destroyed.

She added, “It is not right.” She added, “It’s not right.” […] She is still a serious threat to society. I do not think it was fair to give her a chance even to attempt to fit in.

We have to be a more tolerant society. “I don’t give a damn if Sharon died or stayed in jail 53 years. She still gets to watch the television and speak to others.

“It is shocking. I’m worried what the knock-on effects will be.”

I wish that the Governor had been more steadfast in his decision.

Double murder: A brutal double killing

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. Gavin Newsom said he wouldn’t appeal a ruling by a California state court of appeals that Van Houten be allowed parole.

Newsom claimed that it’s unlikely the Supreme Court will hear an appeal.

Van Houten is now spending the next year learning the basics, such as driving a car and going to the store. She will also learn how to use debit cards, says her attorney Nancy Tetreault.

“She has to learn to use the internet. She has to learn to buy things without cash,” Tetreault said.

“It’s a very different world than when she went in […] She’s still trying to get used to the idea that this is real.”

13 Ava Roosevelt is a close friend of Sharon Tate and says that she was disgusted at the release of Van Houten. Credit: Getty

13 Roosevelt, pictured second from the left with Roman Polanski, narrowly avoided being a victim of the Manson Murders Credit: Ava Roosevelt

13 Polanski’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate was stabbed sixteen times Credit: Getty

13 Manson’s murder victims (from left to right): Voityck Frykowski, Sharon Tate Steven Parent Jay Sebring Abigail Folger AP:Associated Press

Van Houten hopes to find a job soon, Tetreault said. He will probably be on probation for three years.

She received a bachelor’s degree and a graduate diploma while in prison. In addition, she worked as an instructor for others incarcerated.

Van Houten became the youngest person in California history to ever be sentenced to die after being found guilty of LaBianca’s murders.

The death sentence of her and all those who were with her was automatically commuted to a life term in prison when the state banned the executions the next year.

Leno LaBianca and Rosemary LaBianca had their bodies butchered and blood spattered on their walls.

Van Houten described later holding Rosemary LaBianca with a pillowcase above her head while others stabbed at her, before stabbing the unarmed woman over a dozen more times.

THE MANSON MURDERS

It was less than 24 hours since Tex Watson and a group of murderers killed Tate, who was heavily pregnant at the time. Four other friends were also murdered in her Beverly Hills home.

Tate was stabbed 16 times – at least five times fatally – and was found laying on the living room floor with a rope wound twice around her neck.

The attack also claimed the life of her unborn child.

The corpse of Jay Sebring was also found near hers. This celebrity hairstylist was strangled with a string and murdered in the same brutal way.

Abigail Folger was found dead outside her home after she and actor Wojciech Frykowski had both failed to leave the house in two separate attempts.

Folger ran from Patricia Krenwinkel. She fled through a door in her bedroom and made her way to the area around the pool, where Krenwinkel had tackled and stabbed Folger multiple times.

Tex Watson was also involved in the attack. Folger suffered 28 stab wounds from her frenzied assailants.

Frykowski tried to escape Watson, but the Manson disciple caught up with him. He shot at him multiple times and then repeatedly stabbed him.

13 Leno LaBianca and Rosemary LaBianca had their bodies butchered and blood spattered on their walls. Credit Handout

13 Van Houten described Rosemary LaBianca’s (above), holding her down while other stabbed before she too stabbed. Credit Handout

13 LaBianca killers: Charles Manson (left), with Patricia Krenwinkle (second left), Susan Atkins (second right), Leslie Van Houten and Charles “Tex” Watson in the center. Credit: AP Associated Press

Frykowski suffered 51 horrifying stab injuries and multiple gunshots. He was also hit in the head by Watson’s pistol butt 13 times.

Stephen Parent also died in this rampage. Stephen Parent had just visited the Tate Polanski house to visit the caretaker. Unfortunately, Stephen was driving past the Tate Polanski residence at the wrong moment.

Watson then stabbed Parent, before firing him multiple times from a revolver of 22-caliber. Watson shot Parent and left him on the floor as the murderers entered the house.

The “Helter Skelter Murders” would be collectively named after the brutal murders. The name was derived from The Beatles’ song, which Manson believed had hidden messages about a race war impending that would destroy civilization.

The Twist of Fate

Ava Roosevelt, who was a close second to becoming the six person butchered by Manson acolytes in Tate’s residence, narrowly escaped death.

She told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview last year how she had been driving to Cielo Drive late on Aug. 8, 1969, when the fuel light started flickering on the dashboard of her beloved 1955 Silver Dawn.

Ava, a 21-year-old woman, sighed as she showed that her fuel tank was nearly empty. She then glanced down to her watch and checked the time. It was 11.30pm.

Ava, who was convinced that her car would break down at any moment, decided to go home instead of staying up late.

Watson and Co. entered Tate’s house under Manson’s instructions 15 minutes after Ava turned back her car in the direction of the home.

She went to sleep that night, and the following morning woke up completely unawares of what she had been spared.

Her car’s tank was nearly full.

The misleading error on the dashboard saved her.

Next day, as the model was about to leave the lot after wrapping up the commercial shoot she had just finished, her manager drove by in a blue convertible. Her face looked ashen.

Ava recalled that she was “sheet-white”. She stopped me while I was walking, and said’sit’.

She said: “You know that they are all dead right?”

“And then I asked, ‘Who is dead?”And I said ‘who is dead?’

The words “I couldn’t believe” were used.

I’m about to cry

Ava claims that even today, after almost 54 years, she still can’t look at Sharon Tate pictures without getting tears in her eyes.

She told The U.S. Sun in an interview earlier this year that, “I cannot get rid of the feeling that my dear friend was such a nice person.”

“She was angelic in all respects, including her beauty, her eye color, her hair and her kindheartedness.

The life of this woman was cut off completely unnecessarily.

This whole situation was so wrong […] Even as I write this, my eyes are about to tear up.”

Van Houten had been found eligible for parole at a hearing held in July 2020, but Gov. Newsom said she remained a social threat.

An acolyte of Manson filed an appeal at a trial judge, who rejected it. She turned to the appeals courts.

In May, the Second District Court of Appeal reversed a decision made by Newsom.

Newsom and the former governor, Jerry Brown, both rejected her parole requests five times in 2016. Jerry Brown.

A spokesperson from Newsom’s Office said that he had been disappointed with the decision of the court at the time.

“More than 50 years after the Manson cult committed these brutal killings, the victims’ families still feel the impact,” Newsom’s office said on July 7.

Charles Manson was incarcerated in 2017, and died from natural causes.

He was 83.

13 Above, you can see the crime scene for so-called Tate Murders. Credit: Getty

13 Ava Roosevelt was supposed to have been with Tate the night the murders took place, but she was saved by the malfunctioning oil gauge in her vehicle Credit: Ava Roosevelt